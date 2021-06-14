CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 15,410 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.03 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.