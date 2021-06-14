CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,721,088 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,721,088 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. worth $19,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 80,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $82.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

