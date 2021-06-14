CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $20,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in IDEX by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 110,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $220.25 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $145.85 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.