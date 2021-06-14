CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,938 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $124.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

