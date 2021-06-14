CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,666 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 10,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 207,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 99,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $400,757.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 411,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,797,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,191 shares of company stock worth $13,051,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

ROST stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

