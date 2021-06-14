CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,597 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC opened at $37.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.