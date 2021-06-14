CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,013 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBVA. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 441,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

