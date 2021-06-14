CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,404,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.79. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

