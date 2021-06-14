CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,954,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $101.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93.

