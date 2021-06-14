CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

