Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $664,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 936,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

CI stock opened at $241.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

