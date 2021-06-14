Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $79.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $74.80.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $104,364,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after buying an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after buying an additional 505,692 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

