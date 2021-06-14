Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) to Buy

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $28.81. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.