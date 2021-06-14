Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

