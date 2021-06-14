Citigroup Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $770.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $634.00 to $770.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.53.
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $682.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 52-week low of $226.82 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $643.68.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
