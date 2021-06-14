Citigroup Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $770.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $634.00 to $770.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.53.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $682.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 52-week low of $226.82 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $643.68.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

