Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $9.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.30. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.