CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. 344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31. CKX Lands has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

