Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,057 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $390.09 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $390.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

