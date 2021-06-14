Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New $243,000 Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 578,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

