Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,592,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 9.30% of Healthcare Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,584,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCCC opened at $9.66 on Monday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

