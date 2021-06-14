Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 162,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 14.3% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 29.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $716,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

