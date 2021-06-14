Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes $119,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.84. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

