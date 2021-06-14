Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

AMH stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487 over the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.