Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s stock price traded down 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.32. 6,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 146,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $493.15 million, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 in the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 88.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $241,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 7.5% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

