Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Up 252.3% in May

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, an increase of 252.3% from the May 13th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,928. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

