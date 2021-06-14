Cloverfields Capital Group LP Boosts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,785 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,586. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.59. 36,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,026. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.23, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

