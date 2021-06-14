Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.02. 200,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

