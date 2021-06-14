Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $538,000 Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,591. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

