Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:CDXS remained flat at $$21.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,716. Codexis has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,803. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Codexis by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Codexis by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Codexis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

