Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Shares Gap Down to $26.81

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.81, but opened at $26.25. Codiak BioSciences shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 159 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.