Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.41. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 23,089 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 718,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 568,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.