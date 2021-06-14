Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSE FOF opened at $14.45 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

