Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $26.73 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $27.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.