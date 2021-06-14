Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
NYSE:RFI opened at $16.81 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.