CoinUs (CNUS) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a total market cap of $107,113.53 and $1,379.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007874 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000205 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.