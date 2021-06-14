Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,997 shares during the quarter. Colfax makes up 3.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Colfax worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $46.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

