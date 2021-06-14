Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the May 13th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

STK stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,290. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

