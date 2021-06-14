Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the May 13th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
STK stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,290. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
