Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.19 Million

Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post $247.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.25 million and the lowest is $247.13 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $126.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $991.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $974.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $11.44 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

