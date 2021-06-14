Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Jun 14th, 2021

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.64. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

