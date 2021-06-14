Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.64. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

