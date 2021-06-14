Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 626 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Duluth by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duluth by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 27.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $17.47 on Monday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $518.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

