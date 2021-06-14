Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $480.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.31. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,708 shares of company stock worth $4,238,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

