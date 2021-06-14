Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MacroGenics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

