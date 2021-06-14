Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Caledonia Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

