Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 194,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $899,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 539,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,433 in the last ninety days.

PPR opened at $4.67 on Monday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

