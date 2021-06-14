Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 391,430 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 296.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,430 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Southern were worth $32,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.