Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $26,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. AlphaValue cut Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.99. 680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.48. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $63.85 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.