Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 122.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,969 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $46,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.16. 39,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,177. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.18 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.