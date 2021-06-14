CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 59,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,636. CommScope has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

