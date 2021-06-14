Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.