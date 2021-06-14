Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.46. 16,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,632,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Specifically, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 246,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 346,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 374,372 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

